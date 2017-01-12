Jan 12 Jaeyoung Solutec Co Ltd :

* Says 1 billion won worth of its 8th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 633,713 shares of the company, at 1,578 won/share, as of Jan. 12

