Jan 12 EZAKI GLICO Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 2024 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants, worth 30 billion yen, on Jan. 30 (London time)

* Nomura International plc will act as the underwriter

* Says warrants with the convertibles can be exercised during the period from Feb. 13, 2017 to Jan. 6, 2024

* Bonds maturity date on Jan. 30, 2024(London time)

* Proceeds raised will be used to invest equipments

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/l9bZWf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)