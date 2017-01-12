BRIEF-Human Health Holdings updates on management changes
* Upon resignation as authorized representative, Chan Kin Ping will continue to serve as executive director, chairman and ceo of co
Jan 12 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says its unit and a Huaian-based hospital to set up a JV for construction, management and operation of hospital
* Says the unit will hold 60 percent stake in the JV
