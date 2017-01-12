BRIEF-GWS Production Q1 net turnover at SEK 3.2 million
Q1 NET TURNOVER SEK 3.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 12 Tsinghuatongfang Co Ltd :
* Says it sold its semiconductor unit and multi-media unit to Chongqing-based fund for 1.17 billion yuan and 246 million yuan respectively
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LSa3j1
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a strategic partnership framework with Guizhou Radio Film&TV Media Group on IPTV new media and tourism business