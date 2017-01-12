BRIEF-India's Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 21.1 million rupees versus loss 369.6 million rupees year ago
Jan 12 Ningbo Veken Elite Group Co Ltd :
* Says net loss of FY 2016 expected to be 54 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 44.2 million yuan
* Says that decreased demand and increased costs are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gj51WE
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net loss 21.1 million rupees versus loss 369.6 million rupees year ago
* Net loss in march quarter last year was 84.8 million rupees; total revenue 5.2 million rupees