Jan 12 Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 593.1 percent to 640.9 percent, or to be 145 million to 155 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 20.9 million yuan

* Says increased selling price of product and decreased main raw material cost are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VqlPRS

