** Shares of Indian tyre manufacturers fall as natural rubber prices hit 2-1/2 year highs

** MRF Ltd, Ceat Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries and Apollo Tyres fall between 0.6 and 2.4 pct

** About 40 pct of the cost of production is natural rubber prices, says analyst

** JK Tyres & Industries records biggest single-day percentage drop in three weeks