BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
** Shares of Indian tyre manufacturers fall as natural rubber prices hit 2-1/2 year highs
** MRF Ltd, Ceat Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries and Apollo Tyres fall between 0.6 and 2.4 pct
** About 40 pct of the cost of production is natural rubber prices, says analyst
** JK Tyres & Industries records biggest single-day percentage drop in three weeks
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share