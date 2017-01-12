UPDATE 3-BA flights returning to normal after damaging IT collapse
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
Jan 12 Inscobee Inc :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 20th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 1,809 won/share from 2,289 won/share, effective Jan. 12
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/2kbe9f
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
* Co has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in its shares on stock exchange with effect from may 31, 2017.