BRIEF-Human Health Holdings updates on management changes
* Upon resignation as authorized representative, Chan Kin Ping will continue to serve as executive director, chairman and ceo of co
Jan 12 Komipharm International Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 11th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 9 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Says maturity date is Jan. 16, 2020, yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 33,626 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: