BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels March-qtr profit up about 12 pct
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 184.9 million rupees; total revenue was 3.50 billion rupees
Jan 12 Guangdong Jialong Food Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder and owner Lin Changchun sold 2.24 percent stake between Nov 23, 2016 and Jan 12, 2017, taking his holdings to 5.82 percent after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jyW2fO

* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND