BRIEF-India's Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 21.1 million rupees versus loss 369.6 million rupees year ago
Jan 12 Lingyuan Industrial Corp Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jaGceG
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 21.1 million rupees versus loss 369.6 million rupees year ago
* Net loss in march quarter last year was 84.8 million rupees; total revenue 5.2 million rupees