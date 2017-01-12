Jan 12 Liaoning SG Automotive Group Co Ltd

* Says biggest shareholder signs framework agreement to sell 133.57 million A-share in the company to Hawtai Motor at no lower than 23.21 yuan per share

* Says Hawtai Motor will hold 19.77 percent total issued share capital in the company after transaction

* Says share trade remains suspended

