BRIEF-Hyperion Q1 net loss widens to 6.9 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 6.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Jan 13 Guangdong Goworld Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 55 percent to 75 percent, or to be 141.7 million yuan to 159.9 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 91.4 million yuan
* Comments that the development of market and structure optimization are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/bjPRS
* Q1 net profit 10.8 million zlotys versus 2.9 million zlotys a year ago