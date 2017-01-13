Jan 13 Korea No.3 Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :

* Says Kim Su Ha has acquired 24.4 percent stake in the company

* Says Kim Su Ha and other 3 investors hold 30.5 percent stake(15.0 million shares) in the company after the transaction

* Says Kim Su Ha and other 3 investors became top shareholder of the company, replacing Alliance Capitals Partners Corp, effective Jan. 12

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/g41HDF

