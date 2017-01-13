BRIEF-Zastal Q1 net profit up at 1.4 million zlotys
* Q1 net profit 1.4 million zlotys versus 762,000 zlotys a year ago
Jan 13 Korea No.3 Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Says Kim Su Ha has acquired 24.4 percent stake in the company
* Says Kim Su Ha and other 3 investors hold 30.5 percent stake(15.0 million shares) in the company after the transaction
* Says Kim Su Ha and other 3 investors became top shareholder of the company, replacing Alliance Capitals Partners Corp, effective Jan. 12
* CONFIRMATION OF THE ANNUAL PRODUCTION TARGET OF 1,500 LOTS FOR 2018