UPDATE 2-Conagra sells Wesson oil brand to J. M. Smucker
May 30 Packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its Wesson cooking oil brand to Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co for about $285 million.
Jan 13 MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says a Chiba-based unit and an Osaka-based unit to be merged into one on April 1
* Says both of the unit are engaged in operation of drug stores and wholly owned by the co
* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 38,000 VERSUS PROFIT EUR 184,000 YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qCASRp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)