BRIEF-Zastal Q1 net profit up at 1.4 million zlotys
* Q1 net profit 1.4 million zlotys versus 762,000 zlotys a year ago
Jan 13 Kenedix Inc :
* Says it to invest 3,160 million yen in an anonymous association (SPC)
* Says the SPC plans to acquire 90 percent interests in a property that based in Japan on Jan. 13
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/rVmckD
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit 1.4 million zlotys versus 762,000 zlotys a year ago
* CONFIRMATION OF THE ANNUAL PRODUCTION TARGET OF 1,500 LOTS FOR 2018