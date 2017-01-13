BRIEF-Bains de Mer Monaco FY revenue falls to 458.8 million euros
May 30 SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO SA:
Jan 13 Tokyo Soir Co Ltd :
* Says it to offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 50 years old
* Says offering period from Feb. 22 to March 3
* Says the company expects about 30 employees to take the offer
* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on March 31
* Says the company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/kVk0re
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 30 SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO SA:
SAO PAULO, May 30 A negotiation aimed at a leniency agreement between J&F Investimentos SA and federal prosecutors has reached an impasse, which led the law firm representing the company to exit the case, according to a J&F statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.