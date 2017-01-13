BRIEF-Telechoice International informed by Starhub that Starhub Logistics Contract will not be extended or renewed upon expiry
* Informed by starhub that starhub logistics contract will not be extended or renewed upon its expiry on 30 june 2017
Jan 13 Locojoy International Corp :
* Says it raised 37.2 billion won in private placement of 9.9 million shares of the company, as of Jan. 13
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/pMKILv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
ATHENS, May 30 Greece's biggest betting company OPAP has selected Greek telecoms group OTE to upgrade telecoms infrastructure at its outlets across the country, the two companies said on Tuesday.