BRIEF-Bains de Mer Monaco FY revenue falls to 458.8 million euros
May 30 SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO SA:
Jan 13 Ichikoh Industries Ltd :
* Says Valeo Bayen will acquire 22,583,000 shares which were offered in the takeover bid from Nov. 24, 2016 to Jan. 12, at 408 yen per share
* Settlement date starts from Jan. 20
* Valeo Bayen's stake in co will be raised to 55.09 percent from 31.58 percent effective Jan. 20, and will become the parent company of co after transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TnlKkc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 30 SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO SA:
SAO PAULO, May 30 A negotiation aimed at a leniency agreement between J&F Investimentos SA and federal prosecutors has reached an impasse, which led the law firm representing the company to exit the case, according to a J&F statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.