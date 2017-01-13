BRIEF-Bains de Mer Monaco FY revenue falls to 458.8 million euros
May 30 SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO SA:
Jan 13 Starzen Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to transfer food manufacturing business to the unit which will be established on Feb. 1 in Tokyo
* Says business transfer will be effective on April 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/03bLPV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 30 SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO SA:
SAO PAULO, May 30 A negotiation aimed at a leniency agreement between J&F Investimentos SA and federal prosecutors has reached an impasse, which led the law firm representing the company to exit the case, according to a J&F statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.