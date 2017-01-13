Jan 13 Reserve Bank of India:

* Sets cut-off price for 7.06 percent 2046 bond at 100.55 rupees, yield at 7.0145 percent; fully sold

* Sets cut-off price for 7.73 percent 2034 bond at 107.49 rupees, yield at 6.9899 percent; fully sold

* Sets cut-off price for 6.97 percent 2026 bond at 104.02 rupees, yield at 6.4031 percent; fully sold

* Sets cut-off price for 6.84 percent 2022 bond at 101.96 rupees, yield at 6.4355 percent; fully sold Source text: bit.ly/2jqENyi