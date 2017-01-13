Indivior seeks FDA approval for drug to treat opioid abuse
May 30 British drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Tuesday it applied for a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its drug to treat opioid use disorder (OUD).
Jan 13 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc
* Says it expects net profit to rise 20-30 percent y/y in 2016 at 747.2-809.4 million yuan ($117.36 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jeCyjI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Bayer receives fda approval of mybetaapp™ and betaconnect navigator