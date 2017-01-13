ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Jan 13 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank: allots 81.78 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 81.78 billion rupees
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2jqU6XP
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)