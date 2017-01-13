BRIEF-Wilbo Q1 net result swings to loss of about 979,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE C. 850,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YOY
Jan 13 Teamax Smart City Technology Corp Ltd
* Says it expects to return to net profit of 356-378 million yuan ($51.61-$54.79 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 2.5 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jDZ7vs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8985 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE C. 850,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YOY
* ITS SHAREHOLDER MEETING RESOLVES THAT FY 2016 LOSS IS TO BE COVERED FROM RESERVE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)