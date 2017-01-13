Jan 13 Teamax Smart City Technology Corp Ltd

* Says it expects to return to net profit of 356-378 million yuan ($51.61-$54.79 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 2.5 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jDZ7vs

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8985 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)