ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
BANGALORE, Jan 13The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 30800 ICS-201(B22mm) 31800 ICS-102(B22mm) 31300 ICS-103(23mm) 34500 ICS-104(24mm) 38400 ICS-202(26mm) 41300 ICS-105(26mm) 38400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 39300 ICS-105(27mm) 41900 ICS-105CS(27mm) 38800 ICS-105MMA(27) 40100 ICS-105PHR(28) 42100 ICS-105(28mm) 40600 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41000 ICS-105(29mm) 40900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 41300 ICS-105(30mm) 41400 ICS-105(31mm) 41900 ICS-106(32mm) 42700 ICS-107(34mm) 55000
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 30 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. 4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Ma