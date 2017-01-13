BRIEF-Theranos Inc files with SEC on equity offering
* Theranos Inc discloses in Form-D with U.S. SEC that it raised $582.2 million as part of equity financing - SEC filing
Jan 13 Wells Fargo & Co :
* Wells Fargo reports $5.3 billion in quarterly net income
* Reports Q4 revenue of $21.6 billion, flat year-over-year
* Q4 earnings per share $0.96
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4-end return on equity of 10.94 percent versus 11.60 percent at Q3-end
* Q4-end Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (fully phased-in) of 10.7 percent versus 10.7 percent at Q3-end
* Total loans were $967.6 billion at December 31, 2016, up $6.3 billion from September 30, 2016
* Qtrly total average loans of $964.1 billion, up $51.9 billion, or 6 percent
* Qtrly mortgage banking noninterest income was $1.4 billion, compared with $1.7 billion in Q3 2016
* Net interest income in Q4 2016 increased $450 million from Q3 2016 to $12.4 billion
* Credit losses were $905 million in Q4 2016, up $100 million, from Q3 2016
* Qtrly net interest margin was 2.87 percent, up 5 basis points from Q3 2016
* Residential mortgage loan originations were $72 billion in Q4, up from $70 billion in Q3
* Qtrly nonperforming assets decreased $644 million from Q3 2016 to $11.4 billion
* Credit results were stable in Q4 and overall credit quality continued to be driven by strong performance in commercial and consumer real estate portfolios
* Wells Fargo CFO says "Wells Fargo had solid underlying performance in Q4 as we continued to benefit from our diversified business model"
* Continued improvement in residential real estate and stabilization in oil and gas industry conditions drove a $100 million reserve release in Q4
* Wells Fargo CEO Sloan says "pleased" with progress made in customer remediation and review of sales practices, says "we have more work to do"
* Net hedge accounting losses in Q4 2016 were driven by a sharp increase in certain interest rates and foreign currency fluctuations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.