BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 (Reuters) Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Nov 30, 2016 ended May 31, 2016 to May 31, 2017 to Nov 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.70 5.63 5.81 5.80 (+1.2 pct ) (-4.9 pct ) (+1.9 pct ) (-0.1 pct ) Net 1.09 1.79 1.97 1.97 (-39.5 pct ) (-14.9 pct ) (+81.4 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Div 1,884 yen 1,808 yen 1,980 yen 1,980 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8966.T
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.