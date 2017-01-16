BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 Ebest Special Purpose Acquisition 2 Co :
* Says it will issue 55.3 million shares to merge with Chemon, a pharmaceuticals company
* Says merger ratio was amended to 1:6.4805000 from 1:7.1612819 between the company and Chemon
* Original announcement was published on Oct. 10, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ydfhHy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.