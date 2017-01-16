Jan 16 Jiangsu Lugang Culture Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 51.7 percent to 77.0 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 118.7 million yuan

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 209.5 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comments that good performance in spin business and film& drama business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Zk0kSV

