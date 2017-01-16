BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 Jiangsu Lugang Culture Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 51.7 percent to 77.0 percent
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 118.7 million yuan
* FY 2016 reported net profit of 209.5 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Comments that good performance in spin business and film& drama business are the main reasons for the forecast
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.