Jan 16 Shanghai Zhongji Investment Holding Co Ltd

* Says it plans to change company name to Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment

* Says it plans to invest 1.3 billion yuan ($188.48 million) to set up JV for investment in gaming sector

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jqexGv; bit.ly/2jP7CUm

