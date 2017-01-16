BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it expects 2016 net profit to rise 91.8-102.1 percent y/y to 9.3-9.8 billion yuan ($1.35-$1.42 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iCs5hx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8982 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.