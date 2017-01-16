BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 Greattown Holdings Ltd
* Says it expects net profit to rise 85-105 percent y/y in 2016 versus net profit of 457.2 million yuan ($66.27 million)year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jW9izG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8986 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.