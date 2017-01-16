BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 16 Global Infotech Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a technology development JV in Beijing with partners
* Says it to invest 15 million yuan and to hold 30 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z5LosZ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.