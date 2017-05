Jan 16 Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co Ltd

* Says it expects 2016 net profit to rise 96.1-125.7 percent y/y to 410-472 million yuan ($59.43-68.42 million)

* Says unit signs framework agreement to invest in infrastructure and tourism projects with investment at about 600 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jqKAX5; bit.ly/2jWmYKP

