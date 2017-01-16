BANGALORE, Jan 16The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 30100 ICS-201(B22mm) 31100 ICS-102(B22mm) 31000 ICS-103(23mm) 34200 ICS-104(24mm) 37800 ICS-202(26mm) 40600 ICS-105(26mm) 38100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38900 ICS-105(27mm) 41200 ICS-105CS(27mm) 38500 ICS-105MMA(27) 39700 ICS-105PHR(28) 41400 ICS-105(28mm) 40200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 40500 ICS-105(29mm) 40500 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 40800 ICS-105(30mm) 41000 ICS-105(31mm) 41500 ICS-106(32mm) 42200 ICS-107(34mm) 54500