Jan 17 Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 5 percent to 25 percent, or to be 46.5 million yuan to 55.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (44.3 million yuan)

* Says steady growth in main businesses and higher non-recurring profit YoY as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KKQHc0

