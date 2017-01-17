UPDATE 2-Golf-Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge in Florida
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
Jan 17 Shanghai New Culture Media Group :
* Says Sheng Wenlei resigned from financial director
* Says it appoints Fei Qing as new financial director
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fpAfJi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
BRUSSELS, May 29 Burger King is in trouble with Belgium's monarchy over an advertising campaign asking Belgians to vote online to "crown" the global fast-food giant the true ruler of the country where the U.S. brand will launch next month.