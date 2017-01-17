BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
(Corrects source in headline to Bloomberg from Mint; corrects source link)
- Source link: bloom.bg/2jtWoaW
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage: