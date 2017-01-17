** Reliance Industries Ltd falls as much as 2.33 pct to its lowest since Dec 29, 2016

** Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate posts slightly better-than-expected earnings but analysts cite concerns about spending on telecoms unit Jio

** Jefferies says Reliance plans to infuse another $4.4 bln of equity into Jio in addition to $8.8 bln already invested

** Nomura says capex on Jio "remains a key worry" for Reliance Industries shares ($1 = 68.0700 Indian rupees)