Jan 17 Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical :

* Says it will sell 60 percent stake in a Xinyang-based real estate company at 114 million yuan in total to a Henan-based construction investment group company on Jan. 18

* Says it will hold 40 percent stake in the target company after sale

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/V7XnHg

