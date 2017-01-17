BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 17 Anges MG :
* Says 11,750 of its 29th series warrants were exercised into 1,175,000 shares, during the period from Jan. 5 to Jan. 17
