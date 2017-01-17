Jan 17 Beijing Sinnet Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 181.72 percent to 208.13 percent, or to be 320 million yuan to 350 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (113.6 million yuan)

* Says consolidated statements includes two new firms and revenue from cloud computing services business as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ITRdYt

