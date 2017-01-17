BRIEF- New Art announces change of president
* Says it appoints current chairman Yukio Shiraishi as chairman of the board of the company and as new president of the company to replace Tetsuya Shiraishi, effective June 29
Jan 17 Guangdong Jadiete Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to invest 120 million yuan ($17.43 million) in buyout fund
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jurijw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8843 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it appoints current chairman Yukio Shiraishi as chairman of the board of the company and as new president of the company to replace Tetsuya Shiraishi, effective June 29
* Says it plans a merger between Tochigi Ken-based unit and Ibaraki Ken-based unit