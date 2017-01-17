UPDATE 2-Golf-Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge in Florida
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
Jan 17 Aisan Technology Co Ltd :
* Says 770 of its 1st series warrants were exercised into 77,000 shares, on Jan. 17, at price of 3,759 yen per share
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wh8eKM
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
BRUSSELS, May 29 Burger King is in trouble with Belgium's monarchy over an advertising campaign asking Belgians to vote online to "crown" the global fast-food giant the true ruler of the country where the U.S. brand will launch next month.