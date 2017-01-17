UPDATE 2-Golf-Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge in Florida
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
Jan 17 Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics :
* Sees net profit for 2016 up 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 46.5 million yuan to 56.4 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 33.2 million yuan
* Comments the including new company into consolidated statements is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/srDIwl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
BRUSSELS, May 29 Burger King is in trouble with Belgium's monarchy over an advertising campaign asking Belgians to vote online to "crown" the global fast-food giant the true ruler of the country where the U.S. brand will launch next month.