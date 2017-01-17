BRIEF-Inevo April revenue up at SEK 4 million
* APRIL REVENUE SEK 4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 17 Soribada Inc :
* Says its unit Will Investment Inc will issue 1.2 million shares via rights issue, to raise 6 billion won in proceeds for investment funds
* Issue price is 5,000 won/share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/KXHiAG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)