UPDATE 2-Golf-Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge in Florida
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
Jan 17 ThroughTek :
* Says initial public offering of 20.8 million common shares with par value of T$10 per share
* Says its shares to be traded on the emerging market under the symbol of "6565" from Jan. 18
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fyPH0p
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
BRUSSELS, May 29 Burger King is in trouble with Belgium's monarchy over an advertising campaign asking Belgians to vote online to "crown" the global fast-food giant the true ruler of the country where the U.S. brand will launch next month.