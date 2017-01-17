BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 17 China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd
* Says it expects 2016 net profit to rise 40-45 percent y/y versus net profit of 2.0 billion yuan ($291.67 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2juKWvO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8570 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.