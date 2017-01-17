UPDATE 2-Golf-Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge in Florida
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
Jan 17 Hundsun Technologies Inc
* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 18 after it scrapped equity incentive plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j42yLY
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
BRUSSELS, May 29 Burger King is in trouble with Belgium's monarchy over an advertising campaign asking Belgians to vote online to "crown" the global fast-food giant the true ruler of the country where the U.S. brand will launch next month.