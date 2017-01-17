Jan 17 Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd

* Says it expects 2016 net profit up 105.2 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan ($175.00 million)

* Says unit plans to buy 40 percent stake in Daymon Worldwide Inc for about $165 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iwZxaT; bit.ly/2jrRZph

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8570 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)